How to Watch Australia vs. Peru: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Australia vs. Peru in the World Cup group stage on Tuesday, June 26.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 26, 2018

Australia and Peru will finish play in Group C at the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday in Sochi.

Australia has one point and sits behind Denmark and France in the group standings, remaining alive but in need of a win and some help. The Socceroos fell to France 2–1 in their first match and then drew with Denmark in their second. If Australia wins, Denmark loses and Australia wins the tiebreaker, then the Aussies will advance.

Standing in their way is a Peru side that has already been eliminated from the tournament. The team lost 1–0 to Denmark in its first match and then again 1–0 to France in its second, despite playing some of the most aggressive, attack-minded soccer of any team at the World Cup. It'll look to leave its first World Cup since 1982 on a high note, all while spoiling the remaining chance Australia has at advancing.

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

