Egyptian TV commentator Abdel Rahim Mohamed reportedly died from a heart attack on Monday after Saudi Arabia defeated Egypt 2-1 in the World Cup, according to Egypt Today.

Mohamed fell ill at the Egyptian state television headquarters in Cairo, where he felt "emotional" during and after the match, reports Egypt Today. He was set to provide analysis on air after the match but suffered a heart attack.

Mohamed was first taken to a medical center within the building and then rushed to a hospital shortly thereafter, according to USA Today. Doctors tried to revive Mohamed for more than 30 minutes at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to becoming a regular contributor on Nile Sports Channel, Mohamed coached Zamalek FC.