Report: Egyptian TV Commentator Dies of Heart Attack After Egypt's World Cup Loss

Egyptian TV analyst Abdel Rahim Mohamed died on Monday after Egypt's loss to Saudi Arabia

By Jenna West
June 26, 2018

Egyptian TV commentator Abdel Rahim Mohamed reportedly died from a heart attack on Monday after Saudi Arabia defeated Egypt 2-1 in the World Cup, according to Egypt Today.

Mohamed fell ill at the Egyptian state television headquarters in Cairo, where he felt "emotional" during and after the match, reports Egypt Today. He was set to provide analysis on air after the match but suffered a heart attack.

Mohamed was first taken to a medical center within the building and then rushed to a hospital shortly thereafter, according to USA Today. Doctors tried to revive Mohamed for more than 30 minutes at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to becoming a regular contributor on Nile Sports Channel, Mohamed coached Zamalek FC.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)