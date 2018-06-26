Gareth Barry Returns to West Brom After Exercising His Option of a 1-Year Extension

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

English midfielder Gareth Barry has reported for training at West Brom after exercising the option of a one-year extension in his contract.

With the side dropping to the Championship, the player's future was up in the air. But having made more than 25 appearances for them last season, he earned himself an extension, which he has apparently decided to trigger.

The 37-year-old had also fallen afoul of West Brom's supporters due to being one of four players who stole a taxi cab in Barcelona and was later pictured at a nightclub in Birmingham on a night before the Baggies were to play Burnley at home - although he was injured and wasn't likely to feature anyway.

He was booed by a section of the fans during a loss to Southampton in the FA Cup last season and was also handed his share of the vitriol whilst the club played Burnley following his nightclub sighting.

There was talk of the midfielder ending his association with the club, but Birmingham Live are reporting that he has decided to remain at the Hawthorns and will be part of the Baggies' pre-season tour.

The Premier League's record attendance holder will attempt playing a part when the side vie to return to the top flight next season. And he could see reasonable playing time, with Grzegorz Krychowiak returning to Paris Saint-Germain and Claudio Yacob getting released.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-WEST BROM-SOUTHAMPTON-THEFT

Meanwhile, West Brom are set to kick off their pre-season with a match against National League side Barnet on July 7.

