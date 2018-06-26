After Marcos Rojo scored the game-winning goal for Argentina, announcer Andres Cantor could barely catch his breath while yelling on TV.

Rojo drilled a volley from inside the box to give Argentina a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute of their group stage match against Nigeria on Tuesday. Fans could not believe what they had just witnessed from Rojo. They screamed, and some fans were even crying, as the camera panned around the stadium to take in the reactions from the stands.

But Cantor stole the show on TV, as he repeatedly yelled his trademark "Goooooool!" while Argentina's side was celebrating on the field. Cantor yelled so much that it caused him to nearly lose his voice.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Milagro! Marcos Rojo apareció en el área y le está dando el triunfo a #ARG sobre #NGA . Lo sigues por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/JLQrI0NAwA — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 26, 2018

Argentina advanced to the round of 16 with their win over Nigeria. They will play France next.