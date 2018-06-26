Marcos Rojo drilled a volley from the inside of the box to give Argentina a 2–1 lead late in the second half of their group stage match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The goal by the Manchester United defender won the game and saved Argentina's World Cup hopes to advance to the round of 16. Lionel Messi scored first for Argentina in the 14th minute before Victor Moses tied the game in the 51st.

If Argentina failed to score, they would have been eliminated from the World Cup. Croatia advanced to play Denmark in the round of 16 after a 2–1 victory over Iceland on Tuesday.

Watch Rojo's 86th -minute goal below:

MARCOS ROJO PUTS ARGENTINA AHEAD! pic.twitter.com/3yrzeq7hSu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 26, 2018

In the stands, Argentina legend Diego Maradona celebrated by flipping both his middle fingers toward the field.

That's right, two goals to one pic.twitter.com/O8PffheXNQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2018

Argentina will play France next.