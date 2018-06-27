AC Milan Takeover Falls Through After Owner Li Yonghong Reportedly Changes Terms of €500m Deal

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

AC Milan owner Li Yonghong has reportedly pulled the plug on his proposed sale of the club to American billionaire and New York Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso after seemingly changing his mind over the terms of the deal.

It was believed that a sale worth €500m, plus €380m to cover a loan with interest to Li from Elliot Management, was close to being agreed. Li had completed a €740m takeover of Milan in 2016 in a deal that was financially aided by an Elliot Management loan.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The deal with Commisso apparently would have allowed Li to maintain a 15%-20% stake in the club, but reports from Italy have explained that the Chinese businessman changed his mind and asked to control up to 30% of the club instead. That is said to have angered Commisso.

Commisso, who made his fortune as founder of Mediacom, one of the largest cable television companies in America, has been tipped to now walk away altogether.

Li has an October deadline to repay the €380m he owes Elliot Management, but it has been said that the American investment firm would own 100 per cent of the club should he fail to come up with the money in time. There is also a July deadline to repay a separate €32m to Elliot.

The initial value of the Elliot loan was €303m, inflated by interest, meaning the company would own Milan having paid out just a fraction of what the club was bought for two years ago. That has led some to suggest they are pulling the strings and told Li to reject the Commisso deal.

Handout/GettyImages

In theory, Elliot could go on to make an enormous profit by reselling Milan at market value.

Milan's financial situation is a mess, with the club reportedly in danger of being kicked out of the Europa League ahead of next season for failing to fall in line with UEFA regulations.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)