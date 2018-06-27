Antoine Griezmann Admits France Played Like Atletico Madrid After Bore Draw vs Denmark

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has told reporters and fans disappointed by France's tedious but safe 0-0 World Cup bore draw against Denmark that he is perfectly used to such performances because of how his club often plays in order to get results.

Diego Simeone's Atletico have a reputation across Europe for being a solidly built team that is hard to break down, despite possessing plenty of attacking talent like Griezmann.

That style has seen the club win multiple Europa League titles under the Argentine coach, reach the Champions League final twice and even briefly break the Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly that has existed in La Liga for well over a decade.

So when Griezmann was asked if he was frustrated after France, who had already booked their place in the last 16, settled for a 0-0 draw in their final group game, his answer was...'no'.

"I am used to playing like that, " he is quoted as saying by ESPN. "At club level, we play that way often. It is true that it was not very pretty to see at the stadium or on TV. I am sorry for the people who expected lots of goals or nice moves, which was not the case here.

"We are through and we topped the group, that can be enough...or not. The reality is that no matter the team, you have to beat them to go all the way. We trust ourselves, we know that there are a few things to work on, but we are also confident."

With Griezmann supported by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba, Nabil Fekir and more, France had been expected to make a statement at this World Cup and entered the tournament as a team fancied by many to win it in style.

In reality, their two Group C wins against Australia and Peru were somewhat laboured. But if it gets results, as Griezmann has experienced with Atletico, who can really argue?