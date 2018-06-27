'Buy Him Tomorrow': Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign Goalkeeper Following Heroic WC Performances

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Liverpool's goalkeeping situation is in turmoil heading into the 2018-19 season. After a number of high-profile blunders from Simon Mingolet, the duty of starting between the sticks was handed to Loris Karius.

After an impressive start to his spell as the starting keeper, his future at the club now seems to be in huge doubt after two big mistakes from the German largely contributed to Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After being linked with Roma's Alisson Becker, negotiations between the two clubs fell through after Liverpool were priced out of a deal, which means Jurgen Klopp must now turn to other targets.

Now, fans look to be giving Klopp a helping hand as they took to Twitter to express how impressed they've been with Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic during the World Cup.

The 28-year-old - currently playing his club football at Belgian side Gent - kept for his country during their 2-1 win over Iceland in their final World Cup group game, helping ensure Croatia's 100 percent record heading into the knockout stages. The keeper made some fine saves and caught the eyes of the millions of spectators watching - including Liverpool fans.

Here is what the Liverpool fans had to say about Kalinic's performance...





Will he be the man between the sticks for Liverpool's opening game of the 2018-19 Premier League season when they host West Ham at Anfield? Only time will tell, although it looks as though the fans will be hoping their side can get a deal done sooner rather than later before another club steals him from their grasp.

