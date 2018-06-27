Come to Besiktas: Ryan Babel Calls on Liverpool Star Georginio Wijnaldum to Join Turkish Giants

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel is reportedly trying to persuade his international teammate Georginio Wijnaldum to leave the club and join him at Besiktas.

The Dutchman enjoyed another fine season with the Reds managing 33 Premier League appearances - helping them up to a third place finish in the league - whilst also managing nine Champions League appearances to help steer his side into the final where they were eventually beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

VI-Images/GettyImages

He has featured heavily since his move to Anfield in 2016, however his place in the side may be under threat. 

Liverpool have already been very busy in the transfer market this summer, and have brought in two new central midfielders in Fabinho and Naby Keita. Both players are world class talents and will likely be preferred to start over Wijnaldum by the manager Jurgen Klopp, which may leave the Dutchman with no choice but to find a new club.

Whilst there has still been no comment from either the player or his representatives regarding his future at Liverpool, it's clear to see that many clubs will be monitoring the 27-year-old's developing situation.

One player of particular interest in signing the midfielder is he former Liverpool forward Babel - currently playing his football in the Turkish league for Besiktas. Earlier today, he posted an Instagram story which posed the question "Should I convince Wijnaldum to join BJK?" to his fans - giving them an option of either yes or no.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The vast majority of those who voted indeed voted yes, suggesting a number of Besiktas fans would be more than happy to see Wijnaldum in the black and white strips of the Turkish giants. We will likely hear more on the developing situation soon, and numerous clubs will be tuning in ready to make their move should he decide to leave.

