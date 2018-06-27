Crystal Palace Offer Roy Hodgson New & Improved Contract After Fine First Season

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Crystal Palace have reportedly offered manager Roy Hodgson a new contract that would extend his stay the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.


Hodgson bounced back from a disappointing four-year spell as England boss to show his true managerial class when he arrived at Selhurst Park following Frank de Boer's exit in September.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Eagles had lost all of their opening four Premier League games at the time, failing to even score a single goal, but went on to finish 11th in the final table under Hodgson's guidance after an excellent end to the season.

The well travelled 70-year-old coach is currently only under contract for 12 more months, but The Times reports that Palace have asked him to stay for another season at the end of it.

MB Media/GettyImages

The proposed deal is said to include a pay rise on his existing £2.5m annual salary.

Hodgson is apparently in no rush to sign, although The Times notes that he is likely to do so this summer. That will certainly come as good news to Palace, who are said to be seeking more stability after seeing too many managers come and go since 2013.

Following a modest playing career that actually began in Palace's youth setup back in the early 1960s, Hodgson first turned his hand to management in 1976 when he was given the chance to take charge of Swedish club Halmstad.

He enjoyed immediate success by guiding the unfancied club to the Allsvenskan title in his first season, despite being tipped for relegation, before winning a second in 1979.

Hodgson later spent most of the 1980s in Sweden with various clubs, before later taking jobs in Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, UAE, Norway and Finland. He had managed Blackburn in the Premier League in the late 1990s, and has since also led Fulham, West Brom and Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)