Crystal Palace Offer Roy Hodgson New & Improved Contract After Fine First Season

Crystal Palace have reportedly offered manager Roy Hodgson a new contract that would extend his stay the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.





Hodgson bounced back from a disappointing four-year spell as England boss to show his true managerial class when he arrived at Selhurst Park following Frank de Boer's exit in September.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Eagles had lost all of their opening four Premier League games at the time, failing to even score a single goal, but went on to finish 11th in the final table under Hodgson's guidance after an excellent end to the season.

The well travelled 70-year-old coach is currently only under contract for 12 more months, but The Times reports that Palace have asked him to stay for another season at the end of it.

MB Media/GettyImages

The proposed deal is said to include a pay rise on his existing £2.5m annual salary.

Hodgson is apparently in no rush to sign, although The Times notes that he is likely to do so this summer. That will certainly come as good news to Palace, who are said to be seeking more stability after seeing too many managers come and go since 2013.

Following a modest playing career that actually began in Palace's youth setup back in the early 1960s, Hodgson first turned his hand to management in 1976 when he was given the chance to take charge of Swedish club Halmstad.

He enjoyed immediate success by guiding the unfancied club to the Allsvenskan title in his first season, despite being tipped for relegation, before winning a second in 1979.

Hodgson later spent most of the 1980s in Sweden with various clubs, before later taking jobs in Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, UAE, Norway and Finland. He had managed Blackburn in the Premier League in the late 1990s, and has since also led Fulham, West Brom and Liverpool.