Heimir Hallgrimsson Suggests He Could Remain in Charge of Iceland Following World Cup Heartbreak

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson insists that he has the best job in the world despite his nation exiting the World Cup after losing 2-1 to Croatia in their final Group D match on Tuesday night.

The Icelanders gave a great account of themselves and created several chances during the match. But goals from Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic managed to keep them out of the next round despite Argentina beating Nigeria to hold the door open a bit wider.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the game, Hallgrimsson claimed to be proud of his team's effort, while hinting he could remain on as manager.

"I don't want to talk about it, really," he said via Sky Sports. "I'm so proud, not just of the players but also the staff, the training team, everyone with the FA, I'm in the best job in the world and have very good people around me.

"This team is on a certain route, this was just one step. Now we're at the top of the national league, which is like the Champions League of teams in Europe, and the players have earned this. 

"Then we'll go to the European qualifying and in the second seeding group; it's very difficult to leave this team, not least the people who have been working with me.

"We have to sit down and digest what the next step will be, both for the FA and me, but I think we can be proud of this World Cup and I think we have been praised for our performance in this tournament. 

"There's one half in which we should've done better, but you cannot always be at your best."

