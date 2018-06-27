Jorge Sampaoli Praises Argentina's 'Bravery' as La Albiceleste Narrowly Qualify for Last 16

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli praised his side's bravery after Marcos Rojo's late winning goal saw his side scrape a narrow 2-1 win over Nigeria to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

La Albiceleste had endured a torrid start to the tournament, drawing with Iceland in their opening game, before suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia, which left Argentina's hopes of progressing in the tournament dangling by a thread.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, Sampaoli's side were much improved in the first half against Nigeria and took a deserved lead through Lionel Messi - though a poor second half showing allowed Nigeria back into the game, until Rojo popped up to volley home in the 86th minute.

"My players achieved a victory which is very important for the future," Sampaoli told reporters in his post-match press conference (via Sports Mole). "It's a good opportunity.

"The players knew that they are excellent players and they wanted to show that. Today they won against an excellent opponent. We fought until the very last minute.

"We realised Nigeria had enough with a draw so we made many changes, trying to create opportunities. The players were brave and that courage made the second goal possible."

Sampaoli's side narrowly qualified for the knockout stages in second place behind Croatia, who beat Iceland 2-1 to take the maximum amount of points from their group.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Argentina will now face Group C winners France in the round of 16 after Les Bleus ended the group stages with a drab 0-0 draw with Denmark.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)