Jose Mourinho Wants France International and Man Utd Star Paul Pogba to Sack Agent Mino Raiola

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is pushing for France midfielder Paul Pogba to get rid of his agent, Mino Raiola, according to France Football (H/T Get French Football News).

The relationship between Mourinho and his player is believed to have deteriorated to the point where it was claimed that the former Juventus man was seeking an exit. And the Portuguese manager apparently blames Raiola for worsening the rift.

Pogba was said to be frustrated by Mourinho's decision to bench him for certain matches towards the end of the season, as well as pulling him out of others. And only this week he admitted that there were 'small issues' with the gaffer.

"It was a better season than the previous one," he told reporters ahead of France's 0-0 draw with Denmark on Tuesday.

"It was an experience. There were some small issues with [Mourinho], but they were nothing in the end.

"Being a substitute, that sort of thing, it helps you to grow. I have to accept it."

Raiola's influence has seen United land the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku, as well as Pogba. And a recent report even claimed that the super-agent has offered Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti to the Old Trafford side.

France Football, though, are claiming that the manager is looking to have Pogba get someone else to operate as his agent.

United have brought Fred in this summer and competition for places in midfield will be tougher, a factor that could see Pogba rethink his future at the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are said to be monitoring the situation as they're keen to get the Frenchman on their books this summer.