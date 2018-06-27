Juventus Midfielder Rolando Mandragora Set to Join Serie A Rivals Udinese in €20m Deal

Juventus midfielder Rolando Mandragora is set to seal a move to fellow Serie A club Udinese in a move worth €20m.

The centre midfielder, who has represented Italy at every youth level from Under-17 upwards, spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Crotone and played 36 times for the side who would eventually be relegated by just three points.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

According to a report from Sky Italia (via Football Italia), Juve have agreed to a €20m deal with Udinese for the youngster, but the Old Lady has included a buy back clause for €24m.

It's understood that the Italian champions are unwilling to allow the player to reach his potential elsewhere without an option to buy him back.

Mandragora was reportedly the subject of interest from multiple clubs, including Monaco and Genoa. But it appears that Udinese have won the race to sign the highly coveted Italian youngster.

The move seems to make sense for both Juve and Mandragora, with first team opportunities limited for the starlet for a club with such big expectations.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Whether Mandragora does return to Turin will be worth keeping an eye on in years to come, but the Old Lady appears to have made yet another shrewd transfer market move by including that all important buy back clause.