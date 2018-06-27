Marcos Rojo Reveals How Lionel Messi's Half-Time Team Talk Galvanised His Side Against Nigeria

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Argentina match winner Marcos Rojo has revealed what captain Lionel Messi told he and his teammates at half-time during La Albiceleste's narrow 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night. It was Rojo's unlikely 85th minute volley that gave his side the win, and it was Messi's words that helped him.

It's already been a roller coaster of a World Cup for Argentina. Having hugely unimpressed during their opening two fixtures, Messi and co knew qualification into the last 16 was out of their hands - even if they did overcome Nigeria.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Fortunately, fate shined fondly upon the South American outfit, and Croatia did their job to beat Iceland - meaning that a win would see Jorge Sampaoli's side through to the next round - despite all their struggles.

And now, despite Messi giving a different version of events in what his half-time team talk consisted of, Rojo has explained just what the attacker told his team when cameras caught their huddle in the tunnel, minutes before heading back out onto the pitch for the second half.

“During half-time, Messi said that all of us have the duty to score so whenever we get the chance, we shoot, no matter our position..." began Rojo, via Barca Blaugranes.

“So when I saw that ball coming towards me, I kicked it in with all that I had in me and [laughs] it went in!”

Rojo had absolutely no right to be in the box in the 85th minute, let alone connect with the cross that came in so sweetly on his weaker foot. It was fate as the ball nestled into the bottom right corner. Argentina now face France in their next match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)