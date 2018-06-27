Real Madrid's Marco Asensio Addresses Reports Linking Him With Potential £158m Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio has refused to rule out a move to Liverpool this summer. 

The Spaniard is currently in Russia, preparing for the round of 16 for the World Cup, but his unhappiness in Madrid is well reported, and the playmaker has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Asensio is an undoubted talent. However, having spent much of the 2016/17 season rising to fame with some stellar performances, his form (much like Real Madrid's) seemed to dip slightly last year, and he fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

It must be hard having to compete with the brilliance of Isco at both club and international level, and the 22-year-old has reportedly told Los Blancos he will leaves if he's not promised more minutes on the pitch.

And now, he's fuelled speculation of a potential departure by refusing to rule out a move to Merseyside.

“Liverpool? When the World Cup is over, we'll talk about that sort of thing, now I'm focused on selection for Spain," Asensio said (via The Mirror) when questioned about Jurgen Klopp's interest.

A hefty price tag has been slapped on Asensio, a fee believed to be in the region of around £158m. However, there is hope for Asensio yet - regardless of how small.

With Zidane's departure comes another opportunity to impress a new manager - one who might prefer Asensio to Isco.

With that said, during Julen Lopetegui's time as Spain boss, he seemed to hold Isco in very high regard; but Asensio does intend to sit down with his new manager and discuss the future.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“I'm glad Julen has signed up for Real Madrid, after the World Cup we'll talk things over with him."

