South Korea shocked the world with their 2-0 defeat over Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday, and South Korean commentators could not believe what they were seeing.

South Korea kept Germany from advancing to the group of 16 with a pair of amazing goals in stoppage time.

In the 92nd mintue, South Korea thought it had scored after a corner when Kim Young-Gwon put it in the back of the net, but he was originally ruled offside. American referee Mark Geiger went to the video to check, though, and VAR confirmed he was indeed onside, giving South Korea the lead two minutes into added time.

After the goal, Germany had to commit practically everything for the equalizer but at the cost of leaving no one behind–including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. South Korea countered by playing Son into a breakaway with an empty net, and the Tottenham star finished the game–and Germany's stay in Russia–with another goal.

As you can imagine, fans went wild over South Korea's incredible win, which kept the defending World Cup winners from advancing. The South Korean side fell to the ground, completely shocked by the feat they had just accomplished.

But South Korean commentators stole the show on TV, as they could not contain their excitement for what they had just witnessed. They yelled continuously as the celebration grew inside the stadium.

South Korea will not advance to the group of 16 either, but they certainly ended their World Cup run on a high note.