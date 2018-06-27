Southampton Officially Confirm €13m Sale of Dusan Tadic to Dutch Giants Ajax

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Southampton have confirmed the sale of their attacking midfielder Dusan Tadic to Ajax, in a deal worth up to €13m. 

The club announced the transfer on their official website, naming the fee as undisclosed, and it brings to an end a four year spell with the Premier League outfit, following his move from FC Twente in 2014. He initially joined for €14m.

However, their Dutch counterparts broke down the deal on their website, revealing on Wednesday: "Ajax pays a transfer fee of 11.4m euros, which can increase to a maximum of 13 on the basis of variables, 7m euros."

The midfielder is currently in action with Serbia at the World Cup in Russia, and is set to take on Brazil at 7pm on Wednesday - on the same day his exit from the Saints was confirmed. 

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

It's expected that Southampton will sign Basel's Mohamed Elyounoussi as a direct replacement for the 29-year-old, with the player set to undergo a medical in the coming days.

Tadic made 41 appearances for Southampton last season, scoring seven times and collecting four assists. 

