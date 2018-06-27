Spanish Journalist Claims 'No Offer Has Been Made' as Real Madrid Wonderkid Linked With Reds Move

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Real Madrid wonderkid Marco Asensio, however Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has insisted that no approach has been made and Madrid have no interest in selling the 22 year old.

Asensio is currently at the World Cup with the Spanish national team, who have qualified top of their group to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

Balague took to Twitter to insist: “On Asensio. Liverpool have not made an offer and have no intention on making one. Of course they see their huge potential but no indication Real want to sell (they don't) or him wants to leave (he doesn’t).”

The Spanish journalist didn't leave any room for interpretation with his comments saying that Liverpool have 'no intention' of making an offer, that Madrid don't want to sell, and that Asensio doesn't want to leave.

Balague's comments come after reports that Asensio spoke out on his future (via Liverpool Echo), saying: "When the World Cup is over, we’ll talk about that sort of thing, now I’m focused on selection."

He went on to say "I’m glad Julen [Lopetegui] has signed up for Real Madrid [to become manager], after the World Cup we’ll talk things over with him."

The speculation is likely to continue regardless of Balague's firm stance and isn't likely to be resolved until after the World Cup.

The Madrid midfielder started 26 games and appeared another 25 times from the bench last season - scoring nine times and creating another seven for Los Blancos.