Swansea Confirm Roque Mesa's Permanent Departure for Sevilla Following Loan Stint With La Liga Club

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Spanish central midfielder Roque Mesa has officially completed his permanent move to Sevilla following his loan spell in La Liga with the club last season. It's been a highly expected move ever since he joined them in January, and the transfer became inevitable once Swansea's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Mesa's time in South Wales was difficult to say the least. Arriving last summer full of optimism, many expected the former Las Palmas man to go on and achieve great things at the Liberty Stadium. However,it wasn't to be.

Despite becoming an immediate fan favourite with his trademark moustache and braces, the midfielder never seemed to be in Paul Clement's plans from the off, and was finally shipped out of South Wales in January once Carlos Carvalhah had taken over.

And now, after months of speculation, Swansea have confirmed Mesa's departure for Seville on their official website.

It's a deal that suits all parties. Mesa's wages would've been well above what is expected for a Championship club, and while the fee officially remains undisclosed, Spanish outlet Marca reports that an overall fee will have seen roughly €10m come Swansea's way.


In total, the 29-year-old made only 16 appearances in all competitions with the Swans, and he never made much impact on the team whenever given the opportunity to impress.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

This move could now see Argentina international Ever Banega go to Arsenal. Reports emerged this week claiming that Sevilla intended on signing Mesa as a direct replacement for Banega, and his acquisition could mean that the Spanish outfit now look to cash in on their star man.

