Alvaro Morata Is Desperate to Leave Chelsea This Summer Amid Reports of a Return to Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. A strong start to the Premier League season was quickly quelled last season, and the Spaniard went on to endure a torrid time in west London.

It was a hectic summer this time last year. With Romelu Lukaku expected to move to Chelsea, and Alvaro Morata expected to join Manchester United (he even dyed his hair red in anticipation), a last minute change of heart meant that United dropped interest in the Spaniard and signed Lukaku instead.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Belgian went on to enjoy a strong campaign at Old Trafford, and Morata; well, he scored 11 Premier League goals in his debut campaign with the Blues.

And now, he looks set to leave. According to Daily Star, the striker's own father has offered him back to Real Madrid, who are looking for a replacement for Karim Benzema this summer.

The 25-year-old was spotted earlier in the summer in Turin - where he enjoyed two very successful seasons with Juventus. Of course, speculation was rife with his potential return, but it was later revealed that Morata was only there for a birthday celebration.

And so the emphasis returns to Madrid. However, there is one problem: the price. Of course, Chelsea are looking to recoup the entire £60m that they shelled out last summer, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is obviously looking to re-sign Morata for a cheaper fee if possible.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

It bears the potential to cause problems, but if Chelsea really are determined to sell the striker, the price won't matter too much to them.

