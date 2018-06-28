Barcelona Target to Make Decision on Future By End of Week Ahead of Potential €35m Camp Nou Move

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Sevilla centre back and Barcelona target Clement Lenglet is set to make a decision on his future in the next few days. The Frenchman is heavily expected to move to Catalonia this summer, but nothing concrete has happened yet, and Sevilla return for pre-season on Monday.

Lenglet's impressive season in La Liga was enough to catch the eyes of both Barcelona and Manchester United, and both sides have constantly been linked with the defender this summer. However, one man who didn't seem to care much for Lenglet's performances was Didier Deschamps.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The France boss left the 23-year-old out of his World Cup squad, and while it would've obviously been a disappointing decision for Lenglet to take, it certainly makes arranging a transfer easier.

According to Goal, Barca are prepared to trigger the centre half's €35m release clause this summer, as Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his defence ahead of his second La Liga season in charge of Las Blaugrana.


However, Lenglet is yet to make a decision as to where his future lies - and wants to get it sorted as quickly as possible.

The report claims that a decision will finally be made by the Frenchman at the weekend, and Lenglet (along with many others) will know where he will be playing his football next season by the time Sevilla return for pre-season training.

Having failed to persuade Antoine Griezmann to join the Camp Nou outfit, Barca will be hoping to make Lenglet their first acquisition this season. 

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Despite being linked with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Christian Eriksen, the Spanish champions are yet to make a single signing yet this summer

