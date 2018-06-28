'I Can See Why Emery Wants Him': Arsenal Fans React on Twitter to Links With Argentina Midfielder

June 28, 2018

Arsenal fans have been left licking their lips over the prospect of their club signing Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega this summer.

The 29-year-old is currently on international duty with Argentina at the World Cup, and started in La Albiceleste's 2-1 victory over Nigeria, playing a sumptuous long pass to set up Lionel Messi for the opening goal.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Banega had not started either of Argentina's previous two matches in the tournament, watching from the sidelines as his country drew 1-1 with Iceland before being thrashed 3-0 by Croatia. 


However, the midfielder was given the opportunity to make a difference for his side against Nigeria and he grabbed it with both hands, acting as Argentina's main playmaking force in the match.

With reports in Estadio Deportivo linking Banega with a move to the Gunners after the World Cup ends, Arsenal fans have been having their say on Twitter - and it's safe to say they would be more than happy to see the midfielder swap Andalusia for North London this summer.

As these tweets clearly show, the majority of Arsenal fans would be more than happy to see Banega added to their ranks ahead of the new season. With Jack Wilshere recently confirming he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June, there is room in Arsenal's ranks for a new midfielder and Banega could be the man to fill that void.

Arsenal have already signed right back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer this summer, as new manager Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad before taking the reins at the Emirates for the first time.

