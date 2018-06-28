Man Utd Look More Likely Than Ever to Sign Ronaldo as Real Madrid Reportedly Look to Sell Star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to finally offload Cristiano Ronaldo once and for all, with the Portuguese star having soured many relationships at the Bernabeu with his recent comments about the club. This, in turn, opens the door for Manchester United to swoop in, and according to reports, a deal looks more likely than ever.

Ronaldo may be tearing it up in Russia, but by no means does his incredible World Cup form bring his Madrid misery to an end. After the Champions League final, Ronaldo admitted that a move away from the Spanish capital could be in order, and after reports of his departure had died down a little, they've recently warmed back up.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

According to El Gol Digital, Madrid are now ready to finally get rid of the attacker. Ronaldo has few friends in the Madrid dressing room - only Marcelo and Karim Benzema have his back, and the Frenchman himself is available for purchase this summer.

However, the most important factor could be that new manager Julen Lopetegui is more than happy to get rid of the 33-year-old, as president Florentino Perez aims to buy Neymar.

So where do Manchester United come into this? Well, according to Express, United CEO Ed Woodward has always admired Ronaldo, and longs for his return - even if he is in the late stages of his career.

Ronaldo has always made it clear that he holds a deep love for United and Jose Mourinho is looking to bring a superstar to Old Trafford - and the pair had an incredible working relationship back in Madrid.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The report claims that should United make a bid, Real would almost certainly accept it; and all parties want the move.