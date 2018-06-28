How to Watch Senegal vs. Colombia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Senegal vs. Colombia in the World Cup group stage on Thursday, June 28.

By Scooby Axson
June 28, 2018

Colombia and Senegal square off in their World Cup Group H finale, with both carrying hopes of moving to the knockout stage.

The winner of this match is guaranteed to move on to the round of 16, while a draw will be good enough for both only if Japan loses its final group stage match to Poland. A draw, however, guarantees Senegal's advancement.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina is expected to suit up while playing through an ankle problem suffered in its 3-0 pummeling of Poland, while Jose Pekerman's side received more good news as Carlos Sanchez will return from a one-game ban following his red card in the opener.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

