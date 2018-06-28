Colombia and Senegal square off in their World Cup Group H finale, with both carrying hopes of moving to the knockout stage.

The winner of this match is guaranteed to move on to the round of 16, while a draw will be good enough for both only if Japan loses its final group stage match to Poland. A draw, however, guarantees Senegal's advancement.

Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina is expected to suit up while playing through an ankle problem suffered in its 3-0 pummeling of Poland, while Jose Pekerman's side received more good news as Carlos Sanchez will return from a one-game ban following his red card in the opener.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

