Sweden Coach Janne Andersson Lauds Match-Winning Tactics as Win Over Mexico Cements Last 16 Spot

Sweden manager Janne Andersson has praised his side for their 'disciplined and loyal' performance against Mexico on Wednesday where the Scandinavian side secured an impressive 3-0 win over El Tri.

Ludwig Augustinsson and Andreas Granqvist had put Sweden into a comfortable position with goals shortly after half time, while Mexico's Edson Álvarez rounded off the scoring with a comical own goal.

Both Sweden and Mexico have qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup thanks to the result in Yekaterinburg - as well as Germany's defeat to South Korea - to set up matches against Switzerland and Brazil respectively.

"We worked as a team," Andersson said after the game, quoted by Sky Sports. "The players, the entire team, the technical officials, we wanted to do everything to give our players the chance to succeed on the pitch.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team, they were so disciplined and they were so loyal. We've definitely grown since the last match.

"With the offensive play and set pieces we really could have scored at any point - maybe we should have scored in the first half on some of those occasions.

"We want the players to recover mentally and physically [from this match]. We have energetic legs on the pitch and we're sticking to the game plan. I'm very pleased with all of this. We did a fantastic job today."

Sweden will be hoping that the likes of Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen, Emil Forsberg and super sub Isaac Kiese Thelin step their game up when they take on Switzerland next week, with just one of their five goals this summer coming from a recognised forward.