Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Provides Liverpool Fans With Positive Injury Update Ahead of Next Season

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has delighted fans by providing them with a positive update on his injury situation.

The 24-year-old picked up a nasty injury in the Champions League semi final against AS Roma towards the end of last season, but has revealed on the latest episode of 'Lions' Den', uploaded to England's official YouTube channel, that good progress is being made.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Taking time out to speak to the England YouTube channel and update his fans shows the character of Oxlade-Chamberlain. Some of his fellow players would have perhaps been bitter about the injury and steered clear of any commitments, but not the Ox.

“Saw the surgeon just now," Oxlade-Chamberlain said. "He’s happy with everything so we’re moving in the right direction.

“It’s just going to be a long process, a boring one but that’s life.”

Speaking about his positive mindset during a tough moment in his career, he added: “As a character I’m positive and I’m trying not to let myself get too down, obviously I’ve got a tough rehab ahead of me and moping around isn’t going to get me through that,” he said in an interview on Liverpool’s website.

The surgery ruled him out of the World Cup in Russia this summer, which Oxlade-Chamberlain concedes has been difficult, but he has still been supporting his colleagues during their time in Russia.

“I’ve been watching the World Cup, following it and supporting the boys every inch of the way,” he said. “I must admit the first game against Tunisia was tough to watch – it’s a moment when you realise what a great opportunity you’re missing, but these things happen in life and I’m keeping positive.”

He will continue to watch on as England face Colombia in a last 16 tie in Moscow on Tuesday, with the winner progressing to face either Switzerland or Sweden in the quarter final stages.

