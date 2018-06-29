Andre Gray Taken to Court for Battery After Allegedly Hitting Woman In Las Vegas Night Club

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Watford striker Andre Gray is facing court after allegedly hitting a woman in a Las Vegas night club. The Englishman was out in America taking on holiday with a friend at the end of May, and got into an argument whilst on a night out.

Gray is prone to controversy. The forward has a scar on his face from a gang fight that took place in 2011, and has recently been pulled up on Twitter for sexist and homophobic comments. 

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

The incident is said to have taken place on May 26 at Drai's nightclub, and the victim was a British female known to Gray (not his girlfriend, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock).

Gray was accompanied by a friend in Vegas, who was also involved in the incident. Nathan Jones, 26, is alleged to have thrown a drink over the unnamed woman.

“An officer was working an event there and was approached by the victim who alleged that there had been an argument," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the Sun

“She alleged that this particular individual (Gray) had pulled her hair and hit her in the face. There was a second suspect (Jones) that was also cited for pouring a drink on a victim’s head and threw a glass.

"The glass struck the victim on the arm. The officer issued a citation to both individuals.

"This is a misdemeanour citation for a misdemeanour battery and they will have a court date at a later time.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“He has been cited into court to answer to this.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)