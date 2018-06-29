Andre Gray Taken to Court for Battery After Allegedly Hitting Woman In Las Vegas Night Club

Watford striker Andre Gray is facing court after allegedly hitting a woman in a Las Vegas night club. The Englishman was out in America taking on holiday with a friend at the end of May, and got into an argument whilst on a night out.

Gray is prone to controversy. The forward has a scar on his face from a gang fight that took place in 2011, and has recently been pulled up on Twitter for sexist and homophobic comments.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

The incident is said to have taken place on May 26 at Drai's nightclub, and the victim was a British female known to Gray (not his girlfriend, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock).

Gray was accompanied by a friend in Vegas, who was also involved in the incident. Nathan Jones, 26, is alleged to have thrown a drink over the unnamed woman.

“An officer was working an event there and was approached by the victim who alleged that there had been an argument," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the Sun.

“She alleged that this particular individual (Gray) had pulled her hair and hit her in the face. There was a second suspect (Jones) that was also cited for pouring a drink on a victim’s head and threw a glass.

"The glass struck the victim on the arm. The officer issued a citation to both individuals.

"This is a misdemeanour citation for a misdemeanour battery and they will have a court date at a later time.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“He has been cited into court to answer to this.”