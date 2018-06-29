Andre Gray Taken to Court for Battery After Allegedly Hitting Woman In Las Vegas Night Club

Watford striker Andre Gray is facing court after allegedly hitting a woman in a Las Vegas night club. The Englishman was out in America taking on holiday with a friend at the end of May, and got into an argument whilst on a night out.
Gray is prone to controversy. The forward has a scar on his face from a gang fight that took place in 2011, and has recently been pulled up on Twitter for sexist and homophobic comments.
The incident is said to have taken place on May 26 at Drai's nightclub, and the victim was a British female known to Gray (not his girlfriend, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock).
Gray was accompanied by a friend in Vegas, who was also involved in the incident. Nathan Jones, 26, is alleged to have thrown a drink over the unnamed woman.
“An officer was working an event there and was approached by the victim who alleged that there had been an argument," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the Sun.
“She alleged that this particular individual (Gray) had pulled her hair and hit her in the face. There was a second suspect (Jones) that was also cited for pouring a drink on a victim’s head and threw a glass.
"The glass struck the victim on the arm. The officer issued a citation to both individuals.
"This is a misdemeanour citation for a misdemeanour battery and they will have a court date at a later time.
“He has been cited into court to answer to this.”