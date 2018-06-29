Chelsea 'Closing In' on Arsenal Target Aleksandr Golovin as Agent Hands Juventus Major Blow

Chelsea are reportedly 'closing in' on the signing of Russian World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin after a positive meeting with the player's agent and informing CSKA Moscow that they are more willing to meet their valuation than other rumoured suitors.

Golovin has been increasingly linked with a high profile move as a result of his performances at the World Cup on home soil and it was recently reported that CSKA had doubled their price tag.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Juventus and Arsenal were two of the sides apparently interested. But, according to Goal, Chelsea have 'stolen a march' on the Serie A champions and their Premier League rivals after 'making progress' during a meeting with Golovin's agent.

It is said that Chelsea, whose managerial situation ahead of next season is still not entirely resolved, have made it clear to CSKA that they will get much closer to the €30m (£26.6m) asking price than the €20m (£17.8m) bid already tabled by Juventus.

What also promises to hold Juventus back is concerns from Golovin's agent, Dmitri Alenichev, about a move to Serie A, a league he worries is too tactical and too defensive for his client to thrive. In his mind, Spain would be the ideal place to move to.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

"Juventus' interest in Golovin is quite understandable and it's time for him to go to Europe, but not in Italy," Alenichev is quoted as saying by CalcioMercato.





"At Juve, no one can guarantee him a starting position, given that none of the Bianconeri have these guarantees. It is not out of the question that the club would loan him out," he added.





"And then the Italian league is very tactical and it is extremely difficult for him to show offensive qualities. I would recommend Spain instead, but not Real Madrid or Barcelona, but some other mid-high-end clubs ."

After a slow start to their summer, Chelsea are now thought to be closing in on the signing of Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani in a £35m deal. However, the player's agent has warned that things can only become 'concrete' once Maurizio Sarri has formally been appointed.

"It's obvious to say that the Sarri issue must be resolved first. After that, we can proceed with the negotiations and make them more or less concrete," Davide Torchia has told the Italian media.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Such is Chelsea's apparent new found momentum in the transfer market, there has even been gossip that the west London club are making a serious attempt to land coveted Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been very heavily linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.