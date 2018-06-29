Liverpool First Teamer Reveals Plans to Hold Crunch Talks With Jurgen Klopp This Summer

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has revealed plans to have a sit down with  Liverpool officials regarding his future at the end of the World Cup.

The stopper has lost his place between the sticks to Loris Karius, but with the German also underperforming during the season, particularly the Champions League final, there's little hope of either man being No.1 next term.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Reds want AS Roma's Alisson in their goal for the next campaign, but the Italian side are unwilling to back down from their valuation of the Brazilian, leaving Jurgen Klopp with little choice but to look elsewhere.


Mignolet, meanwhile, is in need of clarity over his role at Anfield next season and has told reporters he will seek closure after the World Cup.

"I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup," he said (H/T the Mail). "At this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium.


"[The goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him.

"But I didn't play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup, I will look at everything. I can't say much more. I don't know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that."

Belgium topped their group in the introductory stage of the tournament and are now set to face a threatening Japan side in the round of 16 next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)