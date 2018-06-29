Liverpool First Teamer Reveals Plans to Hold Crunch Talks With Jurgen Klopp This Summer

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has revealed plans to have a sit down with Liverpool officials regarding his future at the end of the World Cup.

The stopper has lost his place between the sticks to Loris Karius, but with the German also underperforming during the season, particularly the Champions League final, there's little hope of either man being No.1 next term.

The Reds want AS Roma's Alisson in their goal for the next campaign, but the Italian side are unwilling to back down from their valuation of the Brazilian, leaving Jurgen Klopp with little choice but to look elsewhere.





Mignolet, meanwhile, is in need of clarity over his role at Anfield next season and has told reporters he will seek closure after the World Cup.

"I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup," he said (H/T the Mail). "At this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium.





"[The goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit, so I keep in touch with him.

"But I didn't play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup, I will look at everything. I can't say much more. I don't know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that."

Belgium topped their group in the introductory stage of the tournament and are now set to face a threatening Japan side in the round of 16 next week.