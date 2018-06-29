Michy Batshuayi Posts Brilliant Twitter Response to His Hilarious Celebration Mishap

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

During the England’s 1-0 disappointing defeat to Belgium, which saw Gareth Southgate’s side finish as runners up to Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils in Group G, Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi delivered a hilarious which gave everyone something to smile about.

Following Adnan Januzaj’s brilliantly curled finish into the top corner, which proved to be the difference between the two sides on Thursday night, Chelsea hitman Batshuayi decided to have his own strike of the ball, intending to hit the back of the net as Januzaj had done before him.

Instead, Batshuayi’s wild strike crashed onto the post from close range, before rebounding directly back into the face of the forward with some stinging force.

Fortunately, Batshuayi among many others managed to see the funny side of his most unfortunate goal celebration. Not too badly hurt by the incident, the 24-year-old took to Twitter to share in the amusement of many spectators over the embarrassing moment.

Batshuayi wrote: ‘Ahahha I knew I would be f***** the minute I come to my mentions (sic) why am I so stupid bro. S*** hurts.’

Batshuayi will be hoping for better fortune as he prepares to return to Chelsea following the end of Belgium’s involvement at the World Cup this summer, with his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund having now ended.

The striker hit an impressive seven goals in ten Bundesliga appearances at the Westfalenstadion after joining the German side on loan in January, and will be hoping that form has done enough to earn him a renewed chance to succeed at Chelsea next term.

