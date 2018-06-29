Social Media Unites in Tribute After Former Spurs Defender Goran Bunjevcevic Passes Away Aged 45

People have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to Goran Bunjevcevic. The former Tottenham centre back suffered an aneurysm in May, and had been in a coma ever since, before it was announced that he had sadly passed away on Thursday evening - at the young age of 45.

Bunjevcevic became a known figure in England when he joined Spurs in the summer of 2001. He remained at White Hart Lane for five years, accumulating 51 appearances with the north London outfit before departing for Ado Den Haag in 2006.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

After hanging up his boots in 2007, the defender turned his attention to the business side of football, and was elected to the board of the Serbian FA back in 2016.

And now, only two years later, Bunjevcevic has passed away after suffering a heavy stroke and undergoing emergency surgery.

A huge loss for the footballing world, people have taken to Twitter to express their feelings upon hearing of the news.

I saw this photo and it’s so sad that both Dean Richards and Goran Bunjevcevic have both passed away. Both were so young. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/tjjxT51SCq — Joe B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JblincoTHFC) June 28, 2018

With great sorrow we have to inform you that former Crvena zvezda captain Goran Bunjevčević has passed away at the age of just 45. Words fail us. This is just too sad. pic.twitter.com/l2H8DOvBDz — Red Star Belgrade (@RedStarEnglish) June 28, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevčević. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UryBkqz6as — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 28, 2018

Worked an event 3 months ago at London Stadium which he was at, we spoke about Zvezda and Serbia and my love for both then he invited me to go watch Serbia vs. Nigeria friendly with him which I couldn't but he told me to never stop supporting Zvezda. RIP Goran Bunjevčević! 😔 https://t.co/0FhyhMNZGG — Matt White (@Matt_CAFC) June 28, 2018

We would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and all of those affected by the loss of former Tottenham Hotspur central defender Goran Bunjevcevic who sadly passed yesterday evening.#THFC #COYS

pic.twitter.com/X8euMnCtdC — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) June 29, 2018

RIP Goran Bunjevcevic (Spurs/Red Star/Yujoslavia). Gone at just 45. When Glenn Hoddle bought him, he described Goran as "the Balkan Beckenbauer." #family #friends pic.twitter.com/hE36Fj6Guy — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) June 29, 2018

The first Tottenham game I remember watching on TV was Oldham Vs Tottenham and on that day Benje scored a goal which saw us win the game 0-6. RIP Goran ‘Benje’ Bunjevčević pic.twitter.com/2kuHIs4GNS — Joe B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JblincoTHFC) June 28, 2018

Sad to hear the passing of Goran Bunjevčević😢😢🙏💐45 years old is no age. Thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time. #COYS #THFC — Dave (@DavidWa50046817) June 28, 2018

Starting his professional career in the lower reaches of the Yugoslavian leagues, Goran finally earned his big break with a move to Red Star Belgrade in 1997. For four years he was an integral component to his side's defence, and racked up 125 appearances before his move to Tottenham as Sol Campell's replacement.

It was in March 2008 when he returned to Red Star - as the club's sporting director, but lasted less than a year before leaving the club once again in October of the same year.