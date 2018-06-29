Suso Offered to Real Madrid as AC Milan Look to Cut Costs Following Financial Fair Play Sanctions

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Suso's agent has offered the AC Milan attacking midfielder to Real Madrid as the Spaniard reportedly considers his San Siro future following European ban.

Milan will be forced to cut their cloth accordingly during this transfer window after UEFA imposed sanctions on them for failing to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations during the summer of 2017.

These were the most serious sanctions imposed as a result of FFP so far, with Milan barred from entering the 2018/19 Europa League. This will not only hurt their standing as a club but could see key players leave in search of European football.

Suso could be one of these, having starred in a difficult season for I Rossoneri. With eight goals and 14 assists in all competitions, only Patrick Cutrone contributed to more Milan goals than Suso last season.

Marca reports that Suso's agent, Alessandro Lucci, has tested the water by offering the 24-year-old to Real Madrid. If Los Blancos are willing to cough up a €40m fee, they can have him.

The appointment of former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui as manager increases the possibility that Madrid would be interested in Suso. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Suso worked under Lopetegui at Under-19 and Under-20 level with Spain, and he was part of the side that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2012.

Although Suso has insisted that he is happy at Milan, he would surely welcome the opportunity to return to his home country and play for the European champions.

Inter could rival Real for Suso's signature but Milan are determined that they will not sell to their rivals, and the €40m valuation applies to non-Italian clubs only.

