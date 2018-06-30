Antoine Griezmann Reveals Desire to Play In MLS & His Unparalleled 'Obsession' With World Cup Glory

Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he would won day like to play in MLS, but not before he's secured a World Cup title with his national side. The 27-year-old is currently preparing for a last 16 tie against Argentina, and is determined to go all the way this summer.

Having now confirmed his allegiance to Atletico Madrid, Griezmann can kick on with his club once the new season begins, and will be eyeing up as much success as possible under Diego Simeone.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

That's the plan, after all, for the striker. Speaking to Le Figaro (via AS), Griezmann is a man who knows what he wants - and it all concludes over in America.

"World champion, win a Champions League and then I can go and quietly play in the USA. That's my ideal itinerary. It's not bad, is it?" he said.

"If the plan goes like that, I'd sign for that now. I don't know at which age I want to play in MLS, it'll all depend on the trophies I'll have won beforehand.

"When I'm nearer 32 or 33, I want to be there. I still have to be presentable on the pitch."

While his words could hint that Griezmann is not fully focused on the World Cup and the hopes of his nation, that certainly is not the case; and the Atleti attacker admits lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks time has become an 'obsession'.



"Frankly, winning that competition with your country is the best thing possible. I want to finish my career with that trophy in my cabinet,"

"It'll perhaps be this time, or the one after in Qatar [in 2022]. But I don't want to finish my life as a footballer without that title among my honours.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

"I think about it very often. It's an obsession."