Antoine Griezmann Reveals Desire to Play In MLS & His Unparalleled 'Obsession' With World Cup Glory

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he would won day like to play in MLS, but not before he's secured a World Cup title with his national side. The 27-year-old is currently preparing for a last 16 tie against Argentina, and is determined to go all the way this summer.

Having now confirmed his allegiance to Atletico Madrid, Griezmann can kick on with his club once the new season begins, and will be eyeing up as much success as possible under Diego Simeone.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

That's the plan, after all, for the striker. Speaking to Le Figaro (via AS), Griezmann is a man who knows what he wants - and it all concludes over in America.

"World champion, win a Champions League and then I can go and quietly play in the USA. That's my ideal itinerary. It's not bad, is it?" he said.

"If the plan goes like that, I'd sign for that now. I don't know at which age I want to play in MLS, it'll all depend on the trophies I'll have won beforehand.

"When I'm nearer 32 or 33, I want to be there. I still have to be presentable on the pitch."

While his words could hint that Griezmann is not fully focused on the World Cup and the hopes of his nation, that certainly is not the case; and the Atleti attacker admits lifting the trophy in a couple of weeks time has become an 'obsession'.


"Frankly, winning that competition with your country is the best thing possible. I want to finish my career with that trophy in my cabinet," 

"It'll perhaps be this time, or the one after in Qatar [in 2022]. But I don't want to finish my life as a footballer without that title among my honours.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

"I think about it very often. It's an obsession."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)