After an uneven start in group play, France will take on a Lionel Messi and Argentina in knockout stage of the World Cup on Saturday.

France came out on the top of Group C after picking up wins against Australia and Peru to open group play. Les Bleus stayed tied with Australia for most of its opening match, winning only at the benefit of an own goal in the final minutes. The team then allowed Peru to dominate possession, placing only four shots on frame and clinging to an early goal from Kylian Mbappé to salvage the win. France escaped group play with a draw vs. Denmark, in which the team held onto possession but failed to create on offense while resting a number of regulars.

Argentina struggled similarly in the group stage, surviving Group D after a shocking draw to Iceland and stunning 3-0 loss to Croatia. Messi shouldered the blame for his team's failure to beat Iceland after skying a penalty kick that would have won the match and secured a top slot for the team.

The star redeemed himself in the final match of group play, a must-win for the Argentines, with a goal 14 minutes in vs. Nigeria. Marcos Rojo's heroic volley rescued La Albiceleste, securing a second-place finish and keeping the 2014 finalists' hopes alive.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

