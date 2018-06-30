Liverpool Goalkeeper Set for Talks With Manager Jurgen Klopp to Discuss Anfield Future

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted that he is looking to hold talks with the club to discuss his future, after dropping behind Loris Karius in the club's pecking order.

The Belgium international began last season in between the sticks for Liverpool on a regular basis, but 25-year-old Karius quickly became the club's first-choice goalkeeper and was even picked to start in all of their Champions League games - including the final against Real Madrid.

Although Mignolet is currently away at the World Cup this summer, where he will likely be an unused substitute when Belgium face Japan on Monday in their first knockout match, the 30-year-old has claimed that discussions over his future at Anfield will take place when he returns from Russia.

"I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup," Mignolet said, quoted by the Mirror. "At this moment I have not been speaking to anyone at Liverpool because I have been trying to focus on Belgium.

"John Achterberg (Liverpool's goalkeeping coach) sends me a text before every game, to see how I am and if I am fit so I keep in touch with him.

"I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup, I will look at everything. I can’t say much more. I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that."

David Ramos/GettyImages

Mignolet has made 202 appearances for Liverpool since he joined the club for £9.5m back in 2013. During that time the Belgium international has conceded 235 goals, but he has also kept an impressive 66 clean sheets.

