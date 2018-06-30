REVEALED: The Generous Gesture Liverpool Will Make for Naby Keita's First Game in Pre Season Match

New Liverpool signing Naby Keita will make his Reds debut in a pre season friendly against Chester next week, and the non league club are set to make 100% of the gate receipts.

The Chester Chronicle report that a strong Liverpool team filled with players currently not at the World Cup will play in the match, and Keita could be set to be included.

"It is a great gesture from Liverpool and we will receive 100% of the gate receipts," said Chester chairman David Harrington-Wright.

"We have hosted their under-23s and women's team here and we have a great relationship with them and they have been absolutely first class with us, they really have.

"Liverpool also know that they will be playing on a superb surface and that has been a major plus in them wanting to use us time and again and we are grateful for the support we have received from them over this and the gesture of allowing us to keep the profits from the game.

"It will be a hugely exciting day. Liverpool have told us they will be bringing a strong squad of first teamers, those who haven't been at the World Cup."

Fellow new signing Fabinho could also play, while Loris Karius, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk may also feature.