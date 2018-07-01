After sweeping its World Cup opponents in Group D Croatia will face Denmark in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Croatia sailed through group play in dominant fashion, opening with a controlled 2-0 win over Nigeria. The team then shocked Lionel Messi and Argentina with a 3-0 blowout before a final 2-1 win over Iceland gave the Croatians the top spot in the group.

Denmark, meanwhile, survived Group C with two ties against its top competitors, picking up its sole win with a 1-0 victory over Peru to open group play before draws against Australia and France–the latter of which was more of a sparring bout with neither team having its position in the knockout stage in jeopardy and France resting a number of starters.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals to play the winner of the Spain/Russia last-16 match.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

