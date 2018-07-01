How to Watch Croatia vs Denmark: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Croatia vs. Denmark in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday, July 1.

By Julia Poe
July 01, 2018

After sweeping its World Cup opponents in Group D Croatia will face Denmark in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Croatia sailed through group play in dominant fashion, opening with a controlled 2-0 win over Nigeria. The team then shocked Lionel Messi and Argentina with a 3-0 blowout before a final 2-1 win over Iceland gave the Croatians the top spot in the group.

Denmark, meanwhile, survived Group C with two ties against its top competitors, picking up its sole win with a 1-0 victory over Peru to open group play before draws against Australia and France–the latter of which was more of a sparring bout with neither team having its position in the knockout stage in jeopardy and France resting a number of starters.

The winner moves on to the quarterfinals to play the winner of the Spain/Russia last-16 match.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

