Croatian fans set the streets of Zagreb ablaze with flares after defeating Denmark in a shootout and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties to seal the match against Denmark, which ended in a 1-1 draw before the 3-2 shootout victory. Crowds at home went especially crazy after Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic nailed his penalty shot into the left corner off his right foot, securing his nation's place in the final eight.

Live look at Croatia 😳 pic.twitter.com/pxChhLfiat — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

The quarterfinal game will be played next Saturday in Sochi against host Russia.

Croatia has never reached the World Cup final so just imagine what the party scene would be like if that happened.