Schalke Star Amine Harit Involved in Serious Traffic Incident in Morocco Following World Cup Exit

Moroccan international Amine Harit was involved in a fatal traffic accident on Friday in Marakesh, according to his side Schalke.

Harit was involved in the 23-man-squad that travelled to Russia for the World Cup after a stellar season with Schalke and he featured in his side's opening match against Iran. It is understood that he immediately travelled back to Morocco following their first round elimination before the accident took place.

TF-Images/GettyImages

On Saturday, sporting director Christian Heidel managed to contact Harit and the club have made an official statement regarding the incident (via ESPN).

"On Saturday, sporting director Christian Heidel managed to contact Harit, who is still in shock, the player described the terrible events of the previous night. As the driver of the car, he had no way of preventing the tragic accident. The police have recorded the accident.

"After delivering his testimony, Harit was able to leave the police station, and the 21-year-old is currently staying with his family in Morocco, where he is being cared for.

"First and foremost, Amine's deep compassion, as well as that of all of us at FC Schalke 04, goes to the victim's relatives. We are currently in constant contact with Amine."

It is also understood that Harit made an attempt to flee the scene in the aftermath of the incident, according to a report from Hespress, but was prevented from doing so by a number of bystanders.

Police are said to be continuing the investigation surrounding the accident and that Harit's passport has been confiscated, preventing him from leaving the country as the investigation continues.