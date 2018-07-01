How to Watch Spain vs Russia: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Spain vs. Russia in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday, July 1. 

By Julia Poe
July 01, 2018

After reaching the knockout stage, host nation Russia will take on one of the World Cup favorites, Spain, in a last-16 matchup on Sunday.

Russia roared into the World Cup with a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia, then followed that with a 3-1 win over Egypt, before succumbing to Uruguay to settle for a second-place finish in Group A.

Spain, meanwhile, earned the top slot in Group B despite winning only one game. The team started group play with a 3-3 tie to Portugal, which was capped by Cristiano Ronaldo's late free kick to force the draw.

After a narrow 1-0 victory over Iran, Spain struggled against Morocco, requiring a VAR-aided stoppage-time goal from Iago Aspas to survive with a 2-2 tie, which was enough to secure first place in the group.

The winner will face either Croatia or Denmark in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV, or anytime, anywhere here.

