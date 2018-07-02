How to Watch Brazil vs. Mexico: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Brazil vs. Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, July 2.

By Julia Poe
July 02, 2018

Brazil and Mexico meet in a high-profile World Cup round of 16 clash on Monday, July 2.

Brazil started slow in group play, settling for a 1-1 draw against Switzerland to start in Group E, but the team quickly ramped up to full speed. With a pair of 2-0 wins over Costa Rica and Serbia, Brazil easily clinched its place at the top of its group.

Brazil entered this World Cup as a favorite to win the whole thing, and despite worries over an injury to star Neymar, the team continued to improve game-to-game in group play, led by Philippe Coutinho's stellar performances. 

Mexico lost its final game of the group stage to Sweden 3–0 and needed help from South Korea, which beat Germany 2-0, just to advance after a strong start to the World Cup that included wins over Germany and South Korea.

For Mexico, the match represents a landmark opportunity. It has been eliminated in the round of 16 in each of the last six World Cups and has been facing questions about the curse of the fifth game–el quinto partido–ever since falling in Brazil in that round in 2014.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)