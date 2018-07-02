Brazil and Mexico meet in a high-profile World Cup round of 16 clash on Monday, July 2.

Brazil started slow in group play, settling for a 1-1 draw against Switzerland to start in Group E, but the team quickly ramped up to full speed. With a pair of 2-0 wins over Costa Rica and Serbia, Brazil easily clinched its place at the top of its group.

Brazil entered this World Cup as a favorite to win the whole thing, and despite worries over an injury to star Neymar, the team continued to improve game-to-game in group play, led by Philippe Coutinho's stellar performances.

Mexico lost its final game of the group stage to Sweden 3–0 and needed help from South Korea, which beat Germany 2-0, just to advance after a strong start to the World Cup that included wins over Germany and South Korea.

For Mexico, the match represents a landmark opportunity. It has been eliminated in the round of 16 in each of the last six World Cups and has been facing questions about the curse of the fifth game–el quinto partido–ever since falling in Brazil in that round in 2014.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

