Brazil's Casemiro Suspended for World Cup Quarterfinal Clash With Belgium

Fernandinho will be the likely replacement for Brazil's starting lineup.

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Brazil's midfield will be without a key component for their World Cup quarterfinal clash against Belgium as Real Madrid's Casemiro picked up his second booking of the tournament. 

Casemiro was booked midway through the second half for pulling back Mexico's Hirving Lozano in an attempt to stop a counter-attack with the scores still level at 0-0. 

The yellow cards that players receive get wiped clean at the start of the quarterfinals, so no players are in danger of suspension unless they receive a red card throughout the rest of the tournament. 

He will almost certainly be replaced by Manchester City's Fernandinho, another favorite of Brazil manager Tite, who has played some part in every Brazil game at this year's World Cup. 

The defensive fortitude of Brazil's midfield has been a strong influence on the Seleção's improvement since being thrashed 7-1 by Germany in 2014. 

By having both Casemiro and Paulinho in the midfield, it provides a platform for the gifted attacking players that Brazil possess - such as Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Willian and Gabriel Jesus - to express themselves. 

And this defensive solidity has meant that Brazil have conceded just six goals in 25 games and just one at this World Cup. 

Casemiro's replacement will be tested in their clash with Belgium as the superstar arsenal of attacking players that the Red Devils possess - from Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku to Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne - will look to exploit this possible weakness when they play in Kazan on Friday. 

