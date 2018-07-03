Man Utd Pair Insist They Are 'Prepared' to Step Up if England Go to Penalties Against Colombia

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Manchester United pair Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford have both put their names forward to take penalties for England at the World Cup, should they be required. 

The Three Lions' record from spot kicks is notoriously abysmal, losing six in major tournaments since 1990 and winning just one, but a number of players have put their hands up early ahead of England's first knockout game on Tuesday night. 

Gareth Southgate and co will face Colombia in their last 16 tie as they look to secure their first knockout win in a major tournament since 2006, and despite never having taken a penalty in a senior match, Rashford insisted: "I think [Southgate] knows the players who are confident in those circumstances. I'd be willing to step forward. 


"Not everybody here is a penalty taker for their club. It's more if you feel comfortable taking one, which I do, that's the way you go about it. If you don't feel comfortable you have to be honest with yourself. That gives the team the best chance."


32-year-old Young, meanwhile, is one of the few players in the squad with genuine shootout baggage of his own, having missed from the spot against Italy in 2012 - and then again in a friendly tournament for United that summer, before seeing his third and final shootout attempt also fail to find the back of the net against Middlesbrough in 2015. 

Speaking ahead of the match though, Young insisted that he would be putting the past behind him if any England game goes to penalties, saying: “Of course I’ll put my name forward. I have the confidence in my ability to step up and take one. I’ll definitely be one to put my hand up. We’ve worked on them in practice and I have confidence in my ability to score more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)