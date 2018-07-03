Man Utd Pair Insist They Are 'Prepared' to Step Up if England Go to Penalties Against Colombia

Manchester United pair Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford have both put their names forward to take penalties for England at the World Cup, should they be required.

The Three Lions' record from spot kicks is notoriously abysmal, losing six in major tournaments since 1990 and winning just one, but a number of players have put their hands up early ahead of England's first knockout game on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate and co will face Colombia in their last 16 tie as they look to secure their first knockout win in a major tournament since 2006, and despite never having taken a penalty in a senior match, Rashford insisted: "I think [Southgate] knows the players who are confident in those circumstances. I'd be willing to step forward.





"Not everybody here is a penalty taker for their club. It's more if you feel comfortable taking one, which I do, that's the way you go about it. If you don't feel comfortable you have to be honest with yourself. That gives the team the best chance."





32-year-old Young, meanwhile, is one of the few players in the squad with genuine shootout baggage of his own, having missed from the spot against Italy in 2012 - and then again in a friendly tournament for United that summer, before seeing his third and final shootout attempt also fail to find the back of the net against Middlesbrough in 2015.

Speaking ahead of the match though, Young insisted that he would be putting the past behind him if any England game goes to penalties, saying: “Of course I’ll put my name forward. I have the confidence in my ability to step up and take one. I’ll definitely be one to put my hand up. We’ve worked on them in practice and I have confidence in my ability to score more.