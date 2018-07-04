Colombia Defender Yerry Mina Says He Doesn't Have Anything to Prove Despite Barca Exit Speculation

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Colombian defender Yerry Mina has stated that his Barcelona future was not on his mind during his matches for the national side at the World Cup this summer.

Mina, 23, signed for Barcelona in January this year, following an impressive spell at Brazilian side Palemiras. However, the Colombian has struggled to step up to the higher standard, making only five appearances for the Catalan side.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Mina has stated that he was able to take his mind off club football during the World Cup, talking to La Marca, he said ''No, I don't have to prove my level to anyone.'' He said when asked if he wanted to prove something to the Barcelona hierarchy whilst playing for Colombia.

''I have always been calm (about my Barcelona situation) and I trust in God.''

Naturally, Mina was disappointed about bowing out of the World Cup against England on Tuesday night, especially after his own late equaliser had taken the match to a penalty shoot-out. ''We're very sad because we gave our all.


''There's a need to thank this wonderful group for leaving everything on the pitch and we thank Colombia for the way they supported.''

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Mina doesn't have long to relax, with Barcelona's pre-season tour of America kicking off with a match against Tottenham on the 28th July. Whether Mina will still be part of the Barcelona squad by then is yet to be seen.

