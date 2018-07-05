Brighton Complete Transfer of RB Leipzig Defender Bernardo for Undisclosed Fee on 4-Year Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Brazilian defender Bernardo for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The player comes in from German side RB Leipzig after helping them to a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season and will hope to improve the Seagulls' prospects in the Premier League next season.

A statement on the side's official website reads: "Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed to sign RB Leipzig defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior for an undisclosed fee.

"The 23-year-old Brazilian full-back, known simply as Bernardo, becomes the club’s fourth first team signing of the summer and joins on a four-year deal."

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Leipzig, having joined them from RB Salzburg.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club. He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back," manager Chris Hughton said following the signing.

“For a young player he already has good experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

“He is a good character and speaks numerous languages, and I’m sure he will fit in well with the rest of the squad.”