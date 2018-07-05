Brighton Complete Transfer of RB Leipzig Defender Bernardo for Undisclosed Fee on 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 05, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Brazilian defender Bernardo for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The player comes in from German side RB Leipzig after helping them to a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season and will hope to improve the Seagulls' prospects in the Premier League next season. 

A statement on the side's official website reads: "Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed to sign RB Leipzig defender Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior for an undisclosed fee.

"The 23-year-old Brazilian full-back, known simply as Bernardo, becomes the club’s fourth first team signing of the summer and joins on a four-year deal."

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Leipzig, having joined them from RB Salzburg.

“We’re delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club. He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back," manager Chris Hughton said following the signing.

“For a young player he already has good experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

“He is a good character and speaks numerous languages, and I’m sure he will fit in well with the rest of the squad.” 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)