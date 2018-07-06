Brighton Make Shock Bid for Former England Goalkeeper as Chris Hughton Eyes Defensive Reinforcements

Brighton & Hove Albion are hoping to lure former England keeper Scott Carson to the Amex this summer, according to a report in the Sun.

The Premier League side are reported as having made a bid for the Derby County stopper this week and are planning to up it to around £2.5m following the Rams' snub.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Championship side, now managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, are quite averse to selling their player, who is considered a hero amongst the supporters. But the folks at the Sun reckon the veteran stopper could be tempted by the possibility of a final stint in the Premier League.

Carson was on Liverpool's books from 2005 to 2008, but only made four appearances for the Anfield side. He made the same number of outings for the Three Lions, having made his full international debut in 2007.

Brighton are looking rather strong in the keeper department, having signed Jason Steele earlier this summer. They also already have Austrailia stopper Mat Ryan in their employ.

Meanwhile, manager Chris Hughton is also said to be eyeing a move for Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack O'Connell, having failed with several attempts to land Liam Moore from Reading.

The 24-year-old was one of Sheffield's best players last season and the side are likely to want to keep him, especially after losing David Brooks to Bournemouth. Yet the defender could also be tempted by any opportunity to join a Premier League side at this stage of his career.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The club are also thought to be involved in a race against West Ham and Everton for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen's Aleksandar Dragovic, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City.