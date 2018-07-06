Brighton Make Shock Bid for Former England Goalkeeper as Chris Hughton Eyes Defensive Reinforcements

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion are hoping to lure former England keeper Scott Carson to the Amex this summer, according to a report in the Sun.

The Premier League side are reported as having made a bid for the Derby County stopper this week and are planning to up it to around £2.5m following the Rams' snub.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Championship side, now managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, are quite averse to selling their player, who is considered a hero amongst the supporters. But the folks at the Sun reckon the veteran stopper could be tempted by the possibility of a final stint in the Premier League.

Carson was on Liverpool's books from 2005 to 2008, but only made four appearances for the Anfield side. He made the same number of outings for the Three Lions, having made his full international debut in 2007.

Brighton are looking rather strong in the keeper department, having signed Jason Steele earlier this summer. They also already have Austrailia stopper Mat Ryan in their employ.

Meanwhile, manager Chris Hughton is also said to be eyeing a move for Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack O'Connell, having failed with several attempts to land Liam Moore from Reading. 

The 24-year-old was one of Sheffield's best players last season and the side are likely to want to keep him, especially after losing David Brooks to Bournemouth. Yet the defender could also be tempted by any opportunity to join a Premier League side at this stage of his career.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The club are also thought to be involved in a race against West Ham and Everton for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen's Aleksandar Dragovic, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)