Fulham Announce New 2-Year Deal for American Defender Tim Ream

July 06, 2018

Fulham have announced reaching a new deal with Tim Ream, their player of the season for the 2017/18 campaign.

The American defender has been a Cottager since 2015 and, with this new contract, has committed his future to the London side until 2020. His deal also leaves Fulham the option of triggering an extension for a further year.

"The Club is delighted to confirm that Tim Ream has agreed a new two-year deal with Fulham," the Cottagers reported on their official website.


"Our Player of the Season has signed a new contract which keeps him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2020, with an option to extend by a further year."

Ream, who has made over 100 appearances for the Craven Cottage side, was pleased to have sorted things out with Fulham in such a timely fasion.

“I wanted to sort it out fairly quickly," he explained after inking his new deal. "It gives you the freedom and the licence to go out and focus on the football, so it’s just nice to have it done.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“The goal all along was to be in the Premier League, and now to have the opportunity to play there with this group of guys is something that I think we’re all looking forward to, not just myself, and hopefully we can make it special this year.”

