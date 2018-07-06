Neymar Dives, Belgium High-Fives & Lukaku Thrives - Twitter Reacts to Incredible World Cup Clash

After a thrilling 95 minutes of Friday World Cup football, Belgium are through to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Roberto Martinez's men will now look ahead to their match against 1998 winners France, having beat five-time holders Brazil at the Kazan Arena to inch one step closer to the most important piece of silverware in all of sport.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The Selecao, meanwhile, have failed to exorcise the demons of 2014, falling short again in their attempts to reclaim their status as football's greatest with this latest loss. They are now forced to wait until 2022 for another opportunity.

The match was entertaining from the very start, with the best of the scoring chances falling to Tite's side. However, the South American nation shot themselves in the foot by scoring an own goal through Manchester City defender Fernandinho off of a corner on minute 13.

2 - Fernandinho is only the second Brazilian to score an own goal in a World Cup match, after Marcelo in 2014 (vs Croatia). Misguided. #BRABEL #BRA #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6Q4y87ieu1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2018

Fernandinho, his first start in the World Cup 2018 replacing Casemiro due to suspension. In 35 minutes so far he scored an own goal and then a truly pathetic effort at tackling Lukaku on the half way line in the build up to the second. Such is nightmare. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) July 6, 2018

His club teammate would double the Red Devils' lead in the 31st minute with an exquisite shot from outside of the box following a quick counter inclusive of a wonderful run and an incisive pass from Romelu Lukaku.

🤞The 3 things that are certain in life:



😔 Death

💰 Taxes...



💥 ...Kevin De Bruyne Worldies. pic.twitter.com/s3UM3WRvNS — SPORF (@Sporf) July 6, 2018

Substitute Renato Augusto pulled one back for the Brazilians with 14 minutes of extra time remaining, heading past the otherwise brilliant Thibaut Courtois after getting on the end of Coutinho's cross.

But that would be all for the 2002 champions as Courtois would pull another worldie of a save in stoppage time to keep his side ahead.

The Belgians will now look to pull off the impossible and win their first-ever World Cup to join the eight nations who have won the competition since its inception in 1930.

As you've already seen above, the match absolutely set Twitter alight. But below are a few more of the best tweets stemming from the night's action:

Brazil are rolling home 👋 pic.twitter.com/Ynemro0EkK — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 6, 2018

Eden Hazard vs Brazil:



10 dribbles attempted

10 dribbles completed



One of the best ever performances in a World Cup, outstanding. pic.twitter.com/HXn0St2Niy — َ (@HazardStuff_) July 6, 2018

Eden Hazard completed 10 take-ons vs. Brazil, more than any other player has managed in a match at the 2018 #WorldCup so far.



Raising the bar. #BEL pic.twitter.com/Z90jsuxigu — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 6, 2018

When Belgium ran out of gas late on and Brazil rallied, it was Hazard taking pressure off his defence. The way he rode the challenges, then drew fouls because opponents couldn't get the ball - you can't ask for much more to close a game out. #BRABEL — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) July 6, 2018

For the first time in history, none of Brazil, Germany or Argentina have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup.#WorldCup #BRA #GER #ARG pic.twitter.com/QTlIJlIFUI — 🇧🇷 vs 🇧🇪 Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 6, 2018

The real reason Belgium won. Courtois was a brick wall #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/sH6fZ8U2W3 — Vuyi (@vuyi_g) July 6, 2018

Neymar doesn't deserve to win the #WorldCup



As good as he is, his behaviour has been dreadful.



And until he grows up he won't ever deserve it.#BRA #BEL — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) July 6, 2018

Saturday is also poised to throw up some mouthwatering action, with England set to take on Brazil in the day's early match and host nation Russia going up against Croatia later on.