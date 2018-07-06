Neymar Dives, Belgium High-Fives & Lukaku Thrives - Twitter Reacts to Incredible World Cup Clash

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

After a thrilling 95 minutes of Friday World Cup football, Belgium are through to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Roberto Martinez's men will now look ahead to their match against 1998 winners France, having beat five-time holders Brazil at the Kazan Arena to inch one step closer to the most important piece of silverware in all of sport.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The Selecao, meanwhile, have failed to exorcise the demons of 2014, falling short again in their attempts to reclaim their status as football's greatest with this latest loss. They are now forced to wait until 2022 for another opportunity.

The match was entertaining from the very start, with the best of the scoring chances falling to Tite's side. However, the South American nation shot themselves in the foot by scoring an own goal through Manchester City defender Fernandinho off of a corner on minute 13.

His club teammate would double the Red Devils' lead in the 31st minute with an exquisite shot from outside of the box following a quick counter inclusive of a wonderful run and an incisive pass from Romelu Lukaku.

Substitute Renato Augusto pulled one back for the Brazilians with 14 minutes of extra time remaining, heading past the otherwise brilliant Thibaut Courtois after getting on the end of Coutinho's cross.

But that would be all for the 2002 champions as Courtois would pull another worldie of a save in stoppage time to keep his side ahead.

The Belgians will now look to pull off the impossible and win their first-ever World Cup to join the eight nations who have won the competition since its inception in 1930.

As you've already seen above, the match absolutely set Twitter alight. But below are a few more of the best tweets stemming from the night's action: 

Saturday is also poised to throw up some mouthwatering action, with England set to take on Brazil in the day's early match and host nation Russia going up against Croatia later on.

