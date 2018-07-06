PHOTO: 'A New Milan' 2018/19 Home Kit Release Pays Homage to Club History and Iconic City

AC Milan have revealed their new kit for the 2018/19 season in a YouTube video which pays tribute to the city of Milan, as part of a promotional campaign titled "A New Milan".

The video was released by kit suppliers Puma on Friday. The new kit is modelled by star defender Leonardo Bonucci, though most of the video focuses on images of the city and the connection between the place and the team.

We are The New Milan 🔴⚫️

Excited to introduce our new 2018/19 @PUMAFootball Home Kit #NewLevels #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/M5qlEDf0Sj — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 6, 2018

"This city is everything. It drives us, it flows through own veins. It is us. This city is AC Milan," claims the narrator. It appears as a deliberate challenge to the Rossoneri's city rivals Inter, who finished higher in the league than AC Milan last season.

The official announcement on the club's website reads: "Fuelled by the fans, the culture, and passion of Milan, Puma Football brings you the new AC Milan 2018/19 home kit.

"The first Puma kit for AC Milan plays to the Club’s long history and tradition. The unmistakable red and black stripes that represent the fire in the hearts of the team and the fear they instil in their opposition are retained in a clean and classic execution."

The new kit features a button-up collar as a tribute to kits from the early 20th century, as well as the "Diavolo Rossonero" (The Red and Black Devil) on the back of the neck.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessio Romagnoli, and Gia Bonaventura feature alongside Bonucci in the campaign imagery.